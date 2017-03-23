Fire Engulfs Garbage Truck on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
A garbage truck operating on Santa Barbara's Coast Village Road was completely engulfed in flames Friday morning before being put out by firefighters. No one was hurt, and the damage was contained to the MarBorg Industries vehicle, which was behind The Bottle Shop at 1200 Coast Village Road, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.
