Fire Damages Home in Mission Canyon Area of Santa Barbara
Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out late Thursday night at a single-family home in the Mission Canyon area of Santa Barbara. Crews dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. to the residence on the 2700 block of Williams Way reported smoke coming from the structure upon arrival, according to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 6
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC