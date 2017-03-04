Far from Heaven Screens as Part of Santa Barbara Center's Bernstein Film Series

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce Far From Heaven as the next installment of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00pm. Prior to the film screening, guests can look forward to a special pre-show discussion hosted by the series guest curator Jon Burlingame, one of the nation's leading writers on music for film and television and expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein.

