'Far From Heaven' Next Up in Bernstein Film Series
The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts has announced Far From Heaven as the next installment of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at The Granada Theater, 1214 State St. Prior to the film screening, there will be a pre-show discussion hosted by the series guest curator Jon Burlingame , one of the nation's leading writers on music for film and television, and expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein . Starring Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert, Far From Heaven tells a story that crosses both sexual and racial lines.
