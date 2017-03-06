Ethnic Studies Now! Hosts Block Party
On Saturday, March 4, the Ethnic Studies Now! Coalition of Santa Barbara hosted an all-day, all-ages "block party" at La Casa de la Raza. The day was jam-packed with educational workshops, student art and music, and vendors rallying around the importance of community, democracy, and diversity.
