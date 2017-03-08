Eight Santa Barbara Women Recognized at Annual BRAVO Awards

Eight local women who have enriched the Santa Barbara economy, politically, philanthropically and socially were recognized Thursday by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners. They are, from left, Lyla Krock, Kristen Miller, Kris White, Marine Schumann, Anne Pazier, Renee Grubb, Anna Lopez-Carr and Cam Gittler.

