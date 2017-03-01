Driver Killed in Collision With Big-R...

Driver Killed in Collision With Big-Rig on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A 39-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed late Thursday night in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol. Jerry Johnson, 71, of Paso Robles was driving the big-rig when he had a blow-out on a rear tire.

