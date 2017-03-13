Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls Short at Arroyo Grande

Miles Baldwin lost just one game in sweeping his singles sets, but Dos Pueblos came out on the short end of a several other singles and doubles sets and suffered an 11-7 non-league tennis loss at Arroyo Grande on Friday. "We had a few very close sets in singles and in doubles and those sets did not go our way," DP coach Liz Frech said.

