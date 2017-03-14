Detained Skateboarder Faces Resisting...

Detained Skateboarder Faces Resisting Arrest Charges

A UC Santa Barbara student whose forceful detainment in the Arbor went viral two weeks ago will be going to court during Spring Break to face charges of resisting arrest. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney filed the case of Erin Morgan, a fourth-year zoology major, with the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday, setting her court date for the morning of Mar. 27. UCPD officers arrested Morgan on Feb. 27 after she allegedly attempted to flee from receiving a citation for illegally skateboarding through the Arbor.

