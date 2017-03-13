Dense fog threatens Southern California roads and airports
Dense fog once again blanketed parts of the Southland today, threatening to bring about what the National Weather Service called “significant air and roadway travel impacts,” including during the morning commute. The NWS blamed “a very shallow marine layer and weak low-level flow” for the “dense fog” that appeared early today in portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and San Diego counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|6 hr
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|17 hr
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC