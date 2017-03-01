Daytime Parking Sought by Shelter Program

The safe overnight parking program in Santa Barbara has run afoul of the city's new oversize vehicle prohibition and needs daytime parking spots for its clients. New Beginnings Counseling Center, which operates the program, has 40 clients whose homes must now be parked off-street from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. It hopes to find them berths before the city's Task Force goes to the council with recommendations on March 14. So far, they've netted five.

