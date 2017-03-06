Crews Respond to Orcutt Structure Fire on Crescent Avenue
Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. of a structure fire on the 300 block of Crescent Avenue, according to emergency radio traffic. No residents were believed to be inside the building at the time of the firefighting response, according to radio traffic.
