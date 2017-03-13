Court Rejects Appeal by Santa Ynez Valley Man Convicted in Fatal DUI Crash
A Santa Ynez Valley man convicted of driving drunk and killing a passenger in his van lost his bid for a new trial after alleging prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error. In a separate ruling, the Second District Court of Appeal also denied Benjamin Lee Bettencort's claim of ineffective assistance of counsel from defense attorney Darryl Genis, who was harshly criticized by the appellate judges.
