City of Santa Barbara Sees a Decline ...

City of Santa Barbara Sees a Decline in Sales and Bed Tax Revenues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The city of Santa Barbara finished the second quarter of this fiscal year with sales-tax revenues dipping, and closed out the month of February with decreasing bed tax revenues. Through Dec. 31, the city had generated about $5.7 million in sales tax, a 1.3 percent decrease over the same quarter last year, according to the city's treasurer's office report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 30 at 3:05AM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC