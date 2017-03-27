City of Santa Barbara Says Locked Gate Blocks Legal Easement to Franceschi Park
The city of Santa Barbara has been actively investigating complaints that a homeowner whose property abuts Franceschi Park on the Riviera suddenly restricted walking access into the park. The locked gate blocked use of a public easement, according to Jill Zachary, city Parks and Recreation director, and as a result the city has ordered to the property owners to immediately remove the lock from the gate.
