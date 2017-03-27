Chumash Earth Day Nurtures Mother Earth

Kids can enjoy arts and crafts activities at April 29 Chumash Earth Day event. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' environmental department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Elders' Park on the Santa Ynez Reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.