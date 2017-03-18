Chef who made Julia Child cry headlines Santa Barbara food and wine event honoring her
Chef Nancy Silverton, shown at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, kicks off the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend with an appearance at a Friday evening reception. Chef Nancy Silverton, shown at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, kicks off the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend with an appearance at a Friday evening reception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC