Chamber Orchestra Teams Up With Radio Host
KUSC Host Alan Chapman, S.B. Chamber Orchestra Team up for an Evening of Music and Dialogue Radio host Alan Chapman will join members of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for an evening of chamber music and related discussion at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St. The program will feature a performance of Felix Mendelssohn's "String Quartet No. 3, Op.
