Carpinteria Runs Over Santa Clara in ...

Carpinteria Runs Over Santa Clara in League Opener

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Jeremy Saito, Jacob Ascencio, and Myles Morgan each went 2-0 in their singles sets, while Sam Castillo won his varsity debut set 6-0. Carlos Costilla also won his only set of the day 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New yoga classes in Carp! 19 hr ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Tue Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Tue Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 1 caffeine 98
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC