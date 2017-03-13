Can You Dig it? County Offers Composting Workshops
Santa Barbara County Public Works Department can help residents save money and help the environment through the Backyard Composting Program. In April, the county will offer three public workshops in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista to help residents learn how to compost in their own backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Tue
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Tue
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC