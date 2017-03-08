Camarillo Downs San Marcos at Las Posas Country Club
The San Marcos boys golf team fell to Camarillo on Tuesday at the Las Posas Country Club 389 to 405 in a non-league matchup. Bennett Reichard and Chad Visser led the way for the Royals after each shooting a 78. Camarillo's Mike Sun took home medalist honors with a 72. "We need to learn how to adjust to the course and green conditions and play accordingly," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.
