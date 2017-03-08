Camarillo Downs San Marcos at Las Pos...

Camarillo Downs San Marcos at Las Posas Country Club

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The San Marcos boys golf team fell to Camarillo on Tuesday at the Las Posas Country Club 389 to 405 in a non-league matchup. Bennett Reichard and Chad Visser led the way for the Royals after each shooting a 78. Camarillo's Mike Sun took home medalist honors with a 72. "We need to learn how to adjust to the course and green conditions and play accordingly," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mon The Power Of Mast... 620
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mon tronic 8
Trump To Invade NKorea Mon Deport Health 1
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 1 caffeine 98
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16) Feb 18 Patriot 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC