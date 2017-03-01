Caldecott Author Brings His Story to Kids at Library

Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator and author David Wiesner will talk to young readers about his books and his life as a writer and artist at 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara's Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Wiesner is most noted for his wordless picture books. His many-layered and detailed watercolors depict fantastical scenes, and invite readers to tell their own stories.

