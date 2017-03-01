Block Party a Cultural Exchange in the Era of Trump
The Ethnic Studies Now! Coalition of Santa Barbara invites the public to its 2nd Annual Block Party for a cultural exchange and celebration of ethnic studies from noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara. The ESNSB block party, which is free to attend, unites youth in recognition of the multiculturalism and uniqueness of the area's neighborhoods and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC