BizHawk: Hotel Californian Leads Wave of Change Along Santa Barbara's Waterfront
Along with 121-room luxury hotel, Museum of Contemporary Art is planning a new headquarters and Santo Mezcal set to open in April The 121-room Hotel Californian is slated to open its three buildings this summer by Santa Barbara's waterfront. A major selling point for the Hotel Californian, whose rates will start at $550, is its proximity to the ocean and Santa Barbara's downtown, including the Funk Zone, the Amtrak station and MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.
