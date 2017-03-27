Bill to Encourage Affordable Senior H...

Bill to Encourage Affordable Senior Housing

Inspired by Rona Barrett's efforts building the Golden Inn and Village, a housing project for low-income seniors in Solvang in Santa Barbara County, Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson has introduced a bill to encourage the building of similar affordable housing projects for seniors statewide. Senate Bill 62, the Affordable Senior Housing Act of 2017, would create an Affordable Senior Housing Program within the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development , a one-stop shop to guide housing projects from conception to completion, and assist in obtaining permits, finding private and public funding sources, suitable locations, and working cooperatively with local, state and federal agencies to move projects forward.

