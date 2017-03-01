Bicycle Safety Enforcement Operation
The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct bicycle safety enforcement operations on March 4, 2017, with focused enforcement on collision-causing factors involving motorists and bicycle riders. Special patrols will be deployed to concentrate on drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who violate traffic laws meant to protect all roadway users.
