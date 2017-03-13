Barbara Ireland's Breast Cancer Walk

Barbara Ireland's Breast Cancer Walk

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

Barbara Ireland and her family, along with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara were busy greeting walkers and runners at Chase Palm Park on Cabrillo Boulevard in the early morning to celebrate the 17th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk/Run for Breast Cancer. Barbara and John Ireland, along with daughters Kathy and Mary arrived early to welcomed the community to the 5K, 10K, 15K event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) 6 hr uggly roomors 624
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 6 Deport Health 1
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 1 caffeine 98
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16) Feb 18 Patriot 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC