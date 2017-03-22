Authorities Track Down Dog Owner in Santa Barbara Rose Garden Mauling
Enzo, a 6-1/2 pound mixed-breed dog, was severely injured but is recovering; Animal Services took custody of dog that attacked Enzo, right, a 6-1/2 pound mixed-bred dog, was severely mauled last week at the Santa Barbara Mission Rose Garden. The owner of the dog that attacked him has been located in Lompoc, and that animal is in custody by county Animal Services.
