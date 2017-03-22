Authorities Release Names of 2 People...

Authorities Release Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 154. The two-vehicle accident - involving a Honda Civic and a full-size Dodge pickup truck - occurred in the westbound lane east of Painted Cave Road at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 23 at 12:34AM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC