Anacapa School Fundraiser in 'An Octopus's Garden'

Anacapa School will continue its Ocean Health theme with its annual fundraiser - Anacapa in an Octopus's Garden - 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 814 Santa Barbara St. This parent-sponsored fundraiser brings the community together for lunch, silent auction, and a spirited live auction of higher-end items. Proceeds benefit programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.

