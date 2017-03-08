Aliyah Huerta-Leipner Uses Bat, Arm to Lead San Marcos

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner hit run-scoring double and a two-run homer, and went the distance on the mound to lead San Marcos to a 10-2 non-league softball win on Thursday. Walks to Huerta-Leipner and Alex Pitchford, singles by Megan Cunnison, Hailee Rios , and Claire Early, and a double by Hailey Fryklund accounted for the six runs.

