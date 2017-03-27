4 Suspects Arrested at Gaviota After ...

4 Suspects Arrested at Gaviota After Highway 101 Pursuit From Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

A high-speed pursuit that started in Ventura County ended at the Gaviota Tunnel Tuesday after authorities deployed spike strips in two different places along Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 11 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Department called the CHP to help stop a vehicle - believed to be involved in a burglary - that was driving at speeds of approximately 100 mph northbound on Highway 101, Santa Barbara CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Sun Rincon805 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC