4 Suspects Arrested at Gaviota After Highway 101 Pursuit From Ventura

A high-speed pursuit that started in Ventura County ended at the Gaviota Tunnel Tuesday after authorities deployed spike strips in two different places along Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 11 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Department called the CHP to help stop a vehicle - believed to be involved in a burglary - that was driving at speeds of approximately 100 mph northbound on Highway 101, Santa Barbara CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

