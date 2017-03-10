101 HOV Widening Strategy
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board unanimously voted today to adopt a construction phasing strategy for the 101 High Occupancy Vehicle Widening Project. Construction of the 101 HOV Widening project will be built in five segments planned between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.
