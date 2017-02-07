Zootopia Director Byron Howard Holds Q&A With Santa Barbara County Students at Film Festival Event
"Zootopia started from a little idea and thousands of people helped with it. We all partnered and it's like a class project that cost a lot of money," said American film director Byron Howard, right, to the crowd of Santa Barbara County students at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival program Mike's Field Trip to the Movies on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC