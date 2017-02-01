Young Musicians in Spotlight for Community Concerts
Local children will be the featured performers in two free community concerts presented in February by the Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Center in partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District . String musicians in grades three through six will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre, and instrumentalists of all ages will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the San Marcos High School auditorium.
