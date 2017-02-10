From left, Matt Rowe, Annual Campaign Chair; Craig Prentice, SB Family YMCA Executive Director; Jaylon Letendre, SB Family YMCA Board Chair; and Beth & Tom Schmid, Annual Campaign Co-Chairs enjoy the SB Family YMCA Annual Campaign kick-off at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. The Santa Barbara Family YMCA launched its Annual Campaign on Friday, Feb. 3, with a nautical-themed dinner held at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.