Yes, California's drought is all but over, and the dramatically revived Cachuma Lake proves it
While much of California was emerging from five years of drought, this giant reservoir had dwindled to a weedy channel at just 7% of capacity and was perilously close to being written off as a regional water supply. And then the rains came in unrelenting horizontal sheets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|8 hr
|Anon
|2
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC