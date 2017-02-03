Wildling Museum Announces Campaign to Buy Building
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang is in the final phase of a capital campaign to purchase the entire building, where it is one of four tenants. The museum, founded in 1997 and located at 1511-B Mission Drive since 2013, connects visitors and community members to nature through art exhibitions and programming.
