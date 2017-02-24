Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform With the Santa Barbara Symphony, 3/18
Russian-born violin virtuoso Philippe Quint - lauded for his "fervidly expressive" playing and "bravura technique" - will showcase his formidable endurance in performances of Antonio Vivaldi's timeless The Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla 's nuevo tango masterpiece The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires with the Santa Barbara Symphony on March 18 and 19. Conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, and including Haydn's dramatic Symphony No. 101 , the concerts will take place at 8 pm on Saturday, March 18, and at 3 pm on Sunday, March 19, in Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan '17
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC