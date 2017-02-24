Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform W...

Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform With the Santa Barbara Symphony, 3/18

Russian-born violin virtuoso Philippe Quint - lauded for his "fervidly expressive" playing and "bravura technique" - will showcase his formidable endurance in performances of Antonio Vivaldi's timeless The Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla 's nuevo tango masterpiece The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires with the Santa Barbara Symphony on March 18 and 19. Conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, and including Haydn's dramatic Symphony No. 101 , the concerts will take place at 8 pm on Saturday, March 18, and at 3 pm on Sunday, March 19, in Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre.

