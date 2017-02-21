Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform with Santa Barbara Symphony

Russian-born violin virtuoso Philippe Quint will showcase his formidable endurance in performances of Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Astor Piazzolla's nuevo tango masterpiece "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" with the Santa Barbara Symphony on March 18 and 19. Conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, and including Haydn's dramatic Symphony No. 101 , the concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Tickets are now available.

