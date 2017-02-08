Variety's Artisan Award at Film Festival
Nine Oscar nominees received Variety's Artisan Award for their contributions to filmmaking at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Monday evening at the Lobero Theatre. The third annual event celebrates those who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields.
