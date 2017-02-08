Vandenberg Plays Host to Elephant Seal Rookery for First Time in Decades

Baby elephant seals lay next to their mothers on a south base beach, Jan. 26, 2017, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. On the sandy shores of south Vandenberg, at the bottom of a rocky cliff, 18 elephant seal pups lazed in the sun, scarcely two weeks old and already weighing roughly 100 pounds, they nestled close to their much larger mothers.

