Updates: Dos Pueblos Trails Laguna Beach 8-1 at Halftime
Dos Pueblos is taking on undefeated and top-seeded Laguna Beach in the second semifinal at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine on Wednesday night. Olympic gold medalist Aria Fischer scored two goals in the first period, and Laguna Beach leads Dos Pueblos 3-1.
