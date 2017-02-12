UCSB Student Dies On Campus

UCSB Student Dies On Campus

A UC Santa Barbara student died on campus Sunday in what appears to be a suicide, according to UC police. Police responded to a call at Santa Cruz Residence Hall at approximately 4 p.m. They confirmed at approximately 8:30 p.m. that a student had died.

