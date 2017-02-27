Travis J. Wilson Joins MacFarlane, Faletti & Co.
LLP. With some 15 years of public accounting experience, Wilson provides audit, accounting and tax services to individuals, families, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Wilson is a graduate of the UCSB, where he earned bachelors degrees in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and political science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|20 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC