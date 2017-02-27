The Deep, Deep Blue Sea
For three weeks UC Santa Barbara geologist Matthew Jackson is working 24/7 aboard the Okeanos Explorer, a research vessel managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. He is the geology lead on a telepresence-enabled cruise collecting critical baseline information on unknown and poorly known deepwater areas in American Samoa and Samoa.
