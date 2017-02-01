Symphony to Premiere Leshnoff's 'Clar...

Symphony to Premiere Leshnoff's 'Clarinet Concerto' for West Coast

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will present the West Coast premiere of composer Jonathan Leshnoff's "Clarinet Concerto," a work co-commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. There will be an encore concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The program, featuring Santa Barbara Symphony principal clarinetist Donald Foster, will include Schubert's "Unfinished" Symphony No. 8 and Aaron Copland's "Symphony No.

