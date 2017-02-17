Susan Miles Gulbransen: How Do Authors Make Good Speakers?
The first nationally famous author I ever heard speak in Santa Barbara was Eudora Welty in June of 1977 at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference . The first author I interviewed on stage was Julia Child in April 1988 at the CALM Celebrity Authors Luncheon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC