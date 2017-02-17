Storm-Driven Waves Force Closure of Goleta Beach Pier, Take Toll on Isla Vista Bluffs
The recent rains may have delivered a welcome dose of the water that drought-stricken Santa Barbara County so desperately needs, but the storms also have been pounding local beaches and bluffs. The last week's storms and wave action prompted officials to close down the pier at Goleta Beach Park after the structure's base at shore was found to be damaged by erosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
