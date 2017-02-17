Storm-Driven Waves Force Closure of G...

Storm-Driven Waves Force Closure of Goleta Beach Pier, Take Toll on Isla Vista Bluffs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The recent rains may have delivered a welcome dose of the water that drought-stricken Santa Barbara County so desperately needs, but the storms also have been pounding local beaches and bluffs. The last week's storms and wave action prompted officials to close down the pier at Goleta Beach Park after the structure's base at shore was found to be damaged by erosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16) 18 hr Patriot 3
How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara Fri howefortunate 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Feb 15 thinair 97
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Scarecrow 10
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC