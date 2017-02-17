Storm Damage Watch
The storm battering Santa Barbara has already wreaked serious damage up and down the South Coast, from toppling trees into parked cars in Goleta to creating a large sinkhole in the 800 block of Olive Street. As the day progresses, we'll be updating this story with photos and videos of these incidents.
