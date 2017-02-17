Storm Damage Watch

Storm Damage Watch

The storm battering Santa Barbara has already wreaked serious damage up and down the South Coast, from toppling trees into parked cars in Goleta to creating a large sinkhole in the 800 block of Olive Street. As the day progresses, we'll be updating this story with photos and videos of these incidents.

